Game Raises $36,000+ for Patients
The Saints’ Ally Schultz (#33) and Comets’ Madison Smith (#10) tip off for the Hooping for a Cure charity basketball...
Downtown Goals Shared by DDA
The ongoing improvement efforts for the waterfront Connors Park will be a priority project for the St. Ignace Downtown Development...
Arena Preparing for Home Show Return
St. Ignace’s Little Bear East Arena staff members are busy as they prepare for the site’s upcoming spring events. It...
Colorful Creativity Offered at Library
Above: Children playing during Lego Club Thursday, January 27, at the St. Ignace Public Library include (not in order) Nathan...
Steve Tassier Memorial Ice Fishing Derby Crowns 2022 Winners
The icy waters of Les Cheneaux hosted the annual Steve Tassier Memorial Ice Fishing Derby from Friday, February 25, to...
St. Ignace Boys, Girls Sweep Cheboygan in Straits Area Conference Twin Bill
St. Ignace senior basketball players (from left) Jason Shipley, Ely North, Ally Schultz, Natalie Ryvolova, Skylar Seccia, Mariana Zaragoza, and...
Pickford Panthers, Rudyard Bulldogs, Engadine Eagles Record Victories in Girls Basketball
Engadine Eagles vs. Newberry Indians, 59-22 The Engadine Eagles traveled to Newberry Monday, February 21, to face off against the...
Mackinac Island Has Strong Showing at NLL Tournament
The Mackinac Island girls basketball team has finished up the 2021- 2022 season, splitting its Northern Lights League conference tournament...
Les Cheneaux
Happy 99th birthday to a fine friend of Cedarville who visited us for several years, Ray Mueller, who lives with...
Think Outside, No Box Needed: ADVICE FOR GROWING YOUR BUSINESSEmotions and Thinking
We forget all too soon the feelings, the emotions, of the significant moments in our lives we thought we would...
Outdoors This Week In the Eastern U.P.
It is March and the days are getting longer. But we still have a way to go before we need...
Mackinac Island
Our weather has been pretty nice this week. We have good snow for snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing, however, we...