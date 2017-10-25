News

Care for Cancer Patients Benefits From Hooping for A Cure Fundraiser Game

By Jacquelynn Lee | March 1, 2022

Mackinac Straits Health System professionals alongside the five seniors from each team Tuesday, February 22. St. Ignace Saints seniors include Allison Cece (from left) Natalie...

Gros Cap Students Enjoy Ice Rink Field Trip

| March 1, 2022

 Gros Cap School students (from left) Caden Lester, Kollin Sayles, Morgan Nowicki, Leonard Huffman, Evan Arnold, Carter Kovacs, Riley Cole, Jordan Marsh, and Zoey Hollopeter...

Covid-19 Cases Continue To Trend Downward in LMAS Area

| March 1, 2022

From Wednesday, February 16, to Wednesday, February 23, the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department reported that there were 27 additional known...

Top Spellers Announced From Regional Bee

| March 1, 2022

Myla Orriss (left) of St. Ignace Middle School and James Kiekhaefer St. Mary’s Catholic School were the fifth grade winners at the regional spelling bee...

Obituaries

William Schwab


William SchwabWilliam Christopher “Bill” Schwab, 98, of Custar, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, February 21, 2022, at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. Mr. Schwab was born September 2,...

Gerald Johnson


Gerald JohnsonGerald James Johnson, 85, of Rudyard, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the White Wiles Home in Rudyard. He was born May 20, 1936, in Sault Ste Marie,...

Barbara Curtis


Barbara Ann (nee Cassibo) Curtis, 73, of St. Ignace, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Mrs. Curtis was born June 4, 1948,...

Mark Brown


Mark BrownMark William Brown, 65, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at My Michigan Medical Center in Sault Ste. Marie. He was born January 4, 1957, in Bay City...

Margaret Lamoreaux


Margaret LamoreauxMargaret Ann (nee Dunbar) Lamoreaux of Davison passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. She was born July 15, 1933, in Rudyard to Ernest and Mildred (nee Stearns) Dunbar. Mrs....

Bette Baker


Bette BakerBette Marie Baker, 98, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moran. Ms. Baker is survived by eight daughters and...

Sports

Steve Tassier Memorial Ice Fishing Derby Crowns 2022 Winners

By Erich T. Doerr | March 1, 2022

The icy waters of Les Cheneaux hosted the annual Steve Tassier Memorial Ice Fishing Derby from Friday, February 25, to...

St. Ignace Boys, Girls Sweep Cheboygan in Straits Area Conference Twin Bill

By David Latva | March 1, 2022

St. Ignace senior basketball players (from left) Jason Shipley, Ely North, Ally Schultz, Natalie Ryvolova, Skylar Seccia, Mariana Zaragoza, and...

Pickford Panthers, Rudyard Bulldogs, Engadine Eagles Record Victories in Girls Basketball

By Jacquelynn Lee | March 1, 2022

Engadine Eagles vs. Newberry Indians, 59-22 The Engadine Eagles traveled to Newberry Monday, February 21, to face off against the...

Mackinac Island Has Strong Showing at NLL Tournament

By Stephanie Fortino | March 1, 2022

The Mackinac Island girls basketball team has finished up the 2021- 2022 season, splitting its Northern Lights League conference tournament...

Columns

Les Cheneaux

By Robert W. Smith | March 1, 2022

 Happy 99th birthday to a fine friend of Cedarville who visited us for several years, Ray Mueller, who lives with...

Think Outside, No Box Needed: ADVICE FOR GROWING YOUR BUSINESS

Emotions and Thinking

By Jim Plouffe | March 1, 2022

 We forget all too soon the feelings, the emotions, of the significant moments in our lives we thought we would...

Outdoors This Week In the Eastern U.P.

By Stephen King | March 1, 2022

It is March and the days are getting longer. But we still have a way to go before we need...

Mackinac Island

By Margaret Doud
906-847-6298 | March 1, 2022

 Our weather has been pretty nice this week. We have good snow for snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing, however, we...

